COLOMBO Left-handed batsman Jehan Mubarak's nearly eight-year wait for a test recall finally ended with Sri Lanka naming him in their squad for the three-match series against Pakistan starting on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who played the last of his 10 tests at home in December 2007 against England, was rewarded for his rich domestic form, having scored over 1000-plus runs in the last two seasons.

The Washington, DC-born former national swimming champion also impressed Jonty Rhodes in a recent training camp arranged by his board with the South African fielding great saying Mubarak's agility could be an asset for the test side.

Left-handed batsman Kusal Perera and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera will be hoping to make their test debut, while paceman Suranga Lakmal was also named in the 16-member squad despite still recovering from a groin injury.

Galle hosts the first test, followed by matches in Colombo and Pallekele before the teams lock horn in a limited-overs series featuring five one-day and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kithruwan Vithanage, Jehan Mubarak, Kusal Perera, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Tharindu Kaushal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal (subject to fitness)

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)