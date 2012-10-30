Workers pull the cover over the field as match stopped due to rain during the Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The opening match of New Zealand's five-week tour of Sri Lanka was ruined by bad weather on Tuesday when the one-off Twenty20 international in Pallekele was abandoned as a no-result.

The game began 45 minutes late due to rain and the visitors, having been put in to bat on a green wicket offering plenty of movement for the seamers, slumped to 24 for five in the ninth over.

Bad weather then intervened again, causing the officials to reduce the match to 14 overs per side.

Tim Southee, going in at number nine, top-scored with an unbeaten 21 as New Zealand eventually finished on 74 for seven.

Southee provided some entertainment for the small crowd when he clubbed four fours in one over by seam bowler Shaminda Eranga.

Sri Lanka reached six for no wicket in two overs in reply when the rain returned and the players scurried off the field for the last time.

The two sides start a five-match, one-day international series at the same venue on Thursday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)