LEEDS Stuart Broad became the first England player to bag two test hat-tricks and Liam Plunkett claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257 on the opening day of the second test.

The home side, in reply, reached 36 for nought at the close of play at Headingley on Friday with captain Alastair Cook unbeaten on 14 and Sam Robson 21 not out.

Broad became only the fourth player in history to register two test hat-tricks and neither the all-rounder, his team mates nor the crowd realised it because the first wicket came from the last ball of one over and the second and third arrived from the first and second delivery of the next.

The fast bowler steamed in for his third ball with a vociferous crowd roaring him on, little knowing he had already achieved three wickets in successive deliveries.

Plunkett also took two wickets in two balls earlier as Sri Lanka, who were put in to bat at the start of play, failed to make the most of a fortunate innings of 79 from the in-form Kumar Sangakkara.

