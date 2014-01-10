As Chelsea wobble, can Spurs surge to Premier League title?
MANCHESTER A four point lead with six games to go. Is the Premier League title race now back on, after so many had assumed Chelsea had the championship in the bag?
Pakistan were 85 for three wickets in their second innings, trailing Sri Lanka by 138 runs, at tea on the third day of the second test in Dubai on Friday.
Scores: Pakistan 165 (Khurram Manzoor 73; Rangana Herath 3-26, Nuwan Pradeep 3-62) & 85-3 v Sri Lanka 388 (Mahela Jayawardene 129, Kaushal Silva 95; Junaid Khan 3-102)
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.