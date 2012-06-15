COLOMBO, June 15 The Sri Lanka Cricket Board
invited bids to sponsor the seven teams in their IPL-style
Twenty20 premier league on Friday, amid continued refusal by
their Indian counterparts to send their players which forced the
postponement of the event last year.
The cash-strapped Sri Lanka Cricket Board are offering
private individuals or corporate bodies the opportunity to be a
part of the "world's newest and most exciting Twenty20 league,"
they said in a statement on Friday.
They plan to lease out all the teams for seven years for the
SLPL tournament which begins in August.
The bids are invited until June 25 and an individual or
corporate body will be allowed to bid for three teams but win
only one.
The controversial first SLPL, which was scheduled to be held
in 2011, was postponed following the Board of Control for
Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to allow Indian cricketers to
participate.
Sri Lanka Cricket is facing heavy criticism for giving the
little-known Singapore-based Somerset Entertainment Ventures,
which the BCCI has accused of having links with former IPL head
Lalit Modi, rights to organise the event for 15 years.
Indian media reported that the BCCI has once again
'rejected' Sri Lanka Cricket's appeal to release the Indian
players but Sri Lanka Cricket says it has not received any
official confirmation.
"We sent invitations to all the full member countries asking
them to release their players for the SLPL. Several have
responded favourably but not India so far," Nishantha Ranatunga,
Sri Lanka Cricket secretary, told Reuters.
"Even if Indian players fail to turn up this time we will go
ahead with the event," he said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal. Editing by Patrick Johnston)