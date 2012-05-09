DUBAI May 9 When Australia cricketer Ed Cowan
recently lamented the time he took to get home after a recent
tour, his counterparts in St Helena's national team could have
been forgiven for allowing themselves a wry grin.
“"After 56 hours, 17 minutes and 12 seconds - home," Tweeted
Cowan after returning from a series in the Caribbean earlier
this month.
For the players and officials of St Helena, a remote island
with a population of just over 4,000 in the Atlantic Ocean
between the continents of South America and Africa, a journey of
that length would have seemed like a walk in the park.
Playing in their first-ever international tournament last
month required a five-day voyage by sea to Cape Town on the
island's only link to the outside world, the Royal Mail Ship
(RMS) St Helena, followed by a flight to Johannesburg ahead of
eight Twenty20 matches in Benoni.
That tournament, the ICC Africa Division Three tournament,
was the first qualifying event for the ICC World Twenty20
tournament in Bangladesh in 2014.
Although the Saints did not win it, they did not disgrace
themselves either, winning four of their eight matches to finish
fifth ahead of Morocco, Cameroon and Mali in an eight-team event
won by Zambia.
“It was exciting and not a little daunting," team manager
Simon Green told Reuters. “"Truth be told I think we did the
island proud but (we) could have done better. We belong in
international cricket."
For the islanders, recognised by the game's global governing
body, the International Cricket Council, in 2001, just getting
to Benoni was an achievement.
The players and officials had to raise 24,000 pounds to send
the team and also rely on the ship's schedule coinciding with
the tournament as 12 months earlier they had to decline an
invitation to take part when that schedule was changed.
Cricket has been played on St Helena, famous for being the
last home of exiled former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte,
for well over 100 years with this year's Wisden Cricketers'
Almanack referencing the death of a fielder in 1886, killed as
he fell from the island while trying to take a catch.
“"We have a long and rich history of cricket," said Green.
“"The island's archives indicate it was played here in the late
nineteenth century.
"“I would say cricket is probably the main participatory
sport on the island with football a close second. (We have) nine
teams, so (we have) a minimum of 99 players, although there are
more as some play a few games before going away to work on the
RMS, Falklands or Ascension Island."
Facilities and resources are now the biggest obstacles to
growing the game as the players and officials look to build on
St Helena's maiden appearance on the international stage.
"“(We have) one cricket pitch, Francis Plain, which is
matting on concrete, plus two indoor nets and a bowling
machine," said Green. “"If we can identify a site for a second
pitch then we can develop further and play longer forms of the
game."
Green said the island, which forms part of the British
overseas protectorate of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da
Cunha, is set to get an airport by 2015 which should also help
that development process.
"“It will clearly make it easier for us to get to
tournaments, to bring coaches in and maybe for visiting teams to
tour here," he said.
In the meantime, having taken their first steps in
international cricket, the islanders can dream of making
progress up the ICC rankings, perhaps even emulating
Afghanistan, who went from playing cricketing minnows Jersey and
Japan in 2008 to taking part in the ICC World Twenty20 just two
years later.
"“Afghanistan is an inspiration," said Green. “"The squad
watched the film Out of the Ashes (the documentary of
Afghanistan's journey to the ICC World Twenty20 tournament in
2010) on the ship (to Cape Town). Can we emulate them? Never say
never."
(Editing by Martyn Herman)