COLOMBO, Sept 29 Defending champions Australia and 2009 winners England reached the semi-finals of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday after their second successive victories in group matches.

Australia beat Pakistan by 25 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method while England beat India by nine wickets.

Australia had already beaten India by eight wickets while England enjoyed a 43-run victory over Pakistan by 43 runs.

The final match in Group A between Australia and England is scheduled for Monday.

In Group B all four teams have won a match after two games with West Indies heading the group followed by New Zealand. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)