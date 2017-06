Sept 30 Australia beat South Africa by eight wickets in their World Cup Twenty20 Super Eight match in Colombo on Sunday.

Scores: South Africa 146-5 off 20 overs (R.Peterson 32 not out, F.Behardien 31 not out; X.Doherty 3-20) v Australia 147-2 off 17.4 overs (S.Watson 70, M.Hussey 45 not out)