COLOMBO, Sept 19 Scoreboard of the Australia v Ireland Group B match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. Ireland: W. Porterfield c Starc b Watson 0 P. Stirling c Watson b Starc 7 E. Joyce c Warner b Maxwell 16 N. O'Brien b Watson 20 G. Wilson lbw b Hogg 5 K. O'Brien cWade b Watson 35 A. Cusack not out 15 T. Johnston b Starc 7 N. Jones not out 14 Extras (lb-3,w-1) 4 Total (For 7 wickets; 20 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-15 3-25 4-33 5-85 6-86 7-101. Bowling: Watson 4-0-26-3, Starc 4-0-20-2, Cummins 4-0-29-0, Maxwell 2-0-12-1, Christian 2-0-11-0, Hogg 4-0-22-1. Australia: D. Warner c K O'Brien b Dockrell 26 S. Watson run out 51 M. Hussey lbw b K O'Brien 10 C. White not out 22 G. Bailey not out 6 Extras (lb-4, w-6) 10 Total (3 wickets; 15.1 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1-60 2-91 3-95. Bowling: Rankin 4-0-28-0, Johnston 2-0-21-0, Cusack 2-0-10-0, Dockrell 3.1-0-31-1, Stirling 1-0-13-0, K. O'Brien 3-0-18-1. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)