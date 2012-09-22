Sept 22 Scoreboard from the Australia v West Indies Group B match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday. Australia beat West Indies by 17 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method. West Indies innings D. Smith b Starc 2 C. Gayle c & b Watson 54 J. Charles b Christian 16 M. Samuels c Warner b Hogg 50 D. Bravo b Cummins 27 K. Pollard c Hussey b Watson 10 D. Sammy c Warner b Starc 12 D. Ramdin b Starc 3 R. Rampaul not out 0 S. Narine not out 4 Extras (b-10, w-2, nb-1) 13 Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 191 Did not bat: F. Edwards Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-47 3-93 4-140 5-162 6-171 7-187 8-187 Bowling: Watson 4-0-29-2 (1w), Starc 4-0-35-3 (1w), Cummins 4-1-41-1 (1nb), Christian 3-0-29-1, Hogg 4-0-30-1, Maxwell 1-0-17-0 Australia innings D. Warner c Ramdin b Edwards 28 S. Watson not out 41 M. Hussey not out 28 Extras (w-1, nb-2) 3 Total (one wicket, 9.1 overs) 100 Fall of wickets: 1-30 Bowling: Edwards 2-0-16-1 (1w), Rampaul 1.1-0-23-0 (1nb), Narine 2-0-16-0 (1nb), Sammy 2-0-15-0, Samuels 1-0-22-0, Bravo 1-0-8-0 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)