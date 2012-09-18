Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif leaves Southwark Crown Court for a lunch break where he has been found guilty of the charge of conspiracy to cheat in London November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

KARACHI Banned Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir have been signed by local television channels for special Twenty20 World Cup shows during the tournament which opens in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The pair, who were banned for spot-fixing in the 2010 Lord's test against England, appeared on different shows during a warmup match between Pakistan and India on Monday.

Althought the Pakistan Cricket Board refused to comment a source within the governing body said they were not violating any clause of their ban.

