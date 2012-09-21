Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between England and Afghanistan on Friday.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field.
England innings:
C. Kieswetter b Shapoor Zadran 0
A. Hales run out 31
L. Wright not out 99
E. Morgan c Nawroz Mangal b Izatullah Dawlatzai 27
J. Buttler lbw b Izatullah Dawlatzai 15
J. Bairstow c Karim Sadiq b Dawlat Zadran 12
S. Patel not out 0
Extras (b4, lb2, w3, nb3) 12
Total (for five wickets; 20 overs) 196
Did not bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, S. Finn, J. Dernbach
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-69 3-141 4-159 5-194
Bowling: Shapoor Zadran 3-1-24-1, Dawlat Zadran 4-0-22-1, Izatullah Dawlatzai 3-0-56-2 (3nb), Samiullah Shenwari 4-0-33-0, Karim Sadiq 2-0-9-0, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-46-0 (2w)
Afghanistan innings:
Mohammad Shahzad c Broad b Finn 1
Nawroz Mangal c & b Broad 8
Shafiqullah c sub b Dernbach 0
Karim Sadiq run out 5
Asghar Stanikzai c Bairstow b Broad 4
Mohammad Nabi b Patel 1
Samiullah Shenwari c Finn b Swann 2
Gulbodin Naib c Morgan b Dernbach 44
Dawlat Zadran st Kieswetter b Patel 0
Shapoor Zadran lbw b Swann 9
Izatullah Dawlatzai not out 0
Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6
Total (all out; 17.2 overs) 80
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-2 3-14 4-22 5-22 6-25 7-26 8-26 9-70
Bowling: S. Finn 4-0-24-1 (4w), J. Dernbach 2.2-0-16-2, S. Broad 3-1-10-2, S. Patel 3-0-6-2, G. Swann 4-2-22-2, L. Wright 1-0-1-0 (1w)
Result: England won by 116 runs

PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.