CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
Oct 1 Sri Lanka beat England by 19 runs in their Twenty20 World Cup Super Eight match in Pallekele on Monday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 169-6 (M. Jayawardene 42; S. Broad 3-32) v England 150-9 (S. Patel 67; L. Malinga 5-31) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.