Sept 8 A spin inspired South Africa restricted
England to 118 for seven in the opening innings of the first
Twenty20 played at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.
Stooping right arm off-spinner Johan Botha and Robin
Peterson both claimed two wickets each, as England's batsmen
failed to fire in bright and warm conditions.
Opener Craig Kieswetter top scored with 25 from 24 balls,
but there was little scoreboard impact from the English batsmen
who were no match for the tourists.
Ravi Bopara could only manage six before he was caught at
slip of the bowling of Dale Steyn (1-13 from four overs), while
Eoin Morgan followed shortly when he was bowled by Botha on 10.
Recalled all-rounder Jacques Kallis was superb in the field
for the visitors, firstly running out Alex Hales for 11, then
taking a superb diving catch to dismiss Samit Patel on four to
have England at 85-7.
A late charge from captain Stuart Broad (18 not out) and
Graeme Swann (17 not out) ensured England posted triple figures.
England's task in the field has been made slightly easier
with South Africa opting to rest in-form batsman Hashim Amla for
the first of three Twenty 20 matches.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo)