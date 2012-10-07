UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia 'comfortable' with London security
* India v Pakistan match get underway amid heightened security
COLOMBO Oct 7 West Indies clinched the World Twenty20 title beating Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
Batting first, West Indies made 137 for six wickets from their 20 overs and then returned to skittle the hosts for 101 runs in 18.4 overs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* India v Pakistan match get underway amid heightened security
LONDON, June 4 Paceman Steve Finn has been added to England's Champions Trophy squad after Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain, the English cricket board and organisers said on Sunday.