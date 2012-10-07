COLOMBO Oct 7 Marlon Samuels turned up with more than just his best form in Sunday's World Twenty20 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Jamaican, architect of West Indies' 36-run victory over the hosts, was seen wearing a yellow neckerchief, which he later described as his lucky charm.

"(It's for) good luck," Samuels, who hit a match-winning 78 runs off 56 balls and claimed one wicket for 15 runs to walk away with the man-of-the-match award, said in the presentation ceremony.

"I take it on tour and I decided I am going to wear it in the final. I batted with it underneath my shirt and I field with it outside. Thought it would bring some luck today."

Asked if he would keep it around his neck when he partied on Sunday night, Samuels said, "No definitely, I'm going to give it some rest until the test series starts in Bangladesh. That's what I'm looking for. I need to set my standard to get at least five centuries per year."

Sunday's victory meant a lot for Samuels, who was banned in 2008 for passing on team information to a bookmaker during a one-day series in India in January 2007.

"Everything what happened to me in my life is important, everything that happened to me in tough times. I know that I'm someone who never gives up," Samuels said.

"Never-say-die, I think that's the person I am, dominant inside. That is the reason I'm still here playing cricket and not giving up."

Samuels was particularly harsh on Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga on Sunday, hitting him for five sixes, including three in the same over.

"The wicket was a bit slow. But today was a different mindset. I decided to attack their best bowler which is Malinga and it paid off for me," he said, revealing he a score to settle.

"Well, I was facing him one time in Mumbai when he got me out bowled and I was very upset. So it was my time today..." (Writing by Shihar Aneez; and Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Pritha Sarkar)