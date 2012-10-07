COLOMBO Oct 7 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the final of the World Twenty20 on Sunday.

The hosts brought in off-spinner Akila Dananjaya replacing left-arm spinner Rangana Herath from the team that beat Pakistan in the semi-final.

West Indies kept an unchanged side that beat Australia in the second semi-final on Friday.

Teams:

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul.

Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dananjaya, Ajantha Mendis. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)