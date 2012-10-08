COLOMBO Oct 8 Outgoing Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene was named skipper of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) team of the World Twenty20 tournament on Monday, one day after his side were beaten in the final by a rampant West Indies.

Jayawardene announced his decision to give up the captaincy after the hosts lost by 36 runs on Sunday, Sri Lanka's fourth successive defeat in a World Cup final, in front of a disappointed full house at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

A five-member ICC panel selected three Sri Lankan players and two each from the new champions and Australia in the 11-man team, the governing body said in a statement.

Chris Gayle and all-rounder Shane Watson, the player of the tournament, were named openers while India's Virat Kohli, Jayawardene, England's Luke Wright and explosive West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels filled up the middle-order slots.

Young Australian seamer Mitchell Starc and limited-overs specialist Lasith Malinga were the two fast bowlers in the team, while experienced Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka were named as the two slow bowlers.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was selected as the wicket-keeper, while South Africa were the only major cricketing nation without a representative in the team.

Team: Chris Gayle (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka - captain), Luke Wright (England), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Marlon Samuels (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan), Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)