COLOMBO, Sept 30 India, led by a superb unbeaten 78 from Virat Kohli, kept their Twenty20 World Cup hopes alive with an empathic eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Eights on Sunday.

Having dismissed their neighbours for a paltry 128, with Lakshmipathy Balaji taking three for 22, Kohli laid into the Pakistan bowling and compiled his match-winning innings off 61 balls.

Kohli was supported by Virender Sehwag (29) and Yuvraj Singh with an unbeaten 19 as India cruised home with three overs to spare.

India and South Africa were facing the exit door after Australia's win over the South Africans but India's victory kept Group Two wide open.

Australia look virtually certain to reach the last four and the other three teams all still have a chance of progressing. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Ed Osmond)