CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
Sept 23 India beat England by 90 runs in their Twenty20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo on Sunday.
Scores: India 170 for four off 20 overs; England 80 all out off 14.4 overs. (Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.