COLOMBO, Sept 23 Indian spinners Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla ripped through the England batting to lead their side to a crushing 90-run win in a one-sided Twenty20 World Cup Group A match on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 55 off 33 balls fired India to an imposing total of 170 for four. Harbhajan took four for 12 and Chawla two for 13 as England crumbled to 80 all out on the way to their heaviest ever Twenty20 loss.

Both sides had already qualified for the Super Eight stage by beating Afghanistan but England's feeble capitulation will be a major concern for the defending champions heading into the next phase of the tournament.

India's Gautham Gambir made 45 and Virat Kohli 40.

Craig Kieswetter top-scored for England with 35 off 25 balls, with only two other batsmen reaching double figures in an innings lasting fewer than 15 overs. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)