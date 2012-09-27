Colombo, Sept 27 Opening partnerships will be crucial when unbeaten India and Australia face each other in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup, the opposing captains said on Thursday.

India and Australia cruised through the early group phase without defeat, but their openers have enjoyed contrasting fortunes heading into Friday's clash in Colombo.

India have struggled early in their innings with stalwart Virender Sehwag, who managed only eight runs against Afghanistan, dropped for their second game against England in favour of all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"I think it's important to get off to a good start with the new ball because you can put pressure on the opposition bowler," India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told reporters.

"Then more often than not what happens is they look to save themselves if you have a good start and you have the upper hand.

"It is also important in the subcontinent, because initially the ball comes on to the bat nicely, but between the eighth and 12th over, the game changes.

"We have seen wickets slow down and stroke play becomes a bit tough. It is important that the top four or five batsmen take advantage of the ball coming on to the bat."

When asked if he planned to drop a batsman in order to accommodate another bowler, like he did in their 90-run victory over England, Dhoni said it would be "one of the toughest decisions that he had taken so far".

"We'll have to see what fits the combination the best," he said.

In contrast to Friday's opponents, Australia's openers Shane Watson and David Warner have performed consistently in their round robin matches.

All-rounder Watson earned the man of the match award against Ireland and West Indies, top scoring for his side with the bat in both games and taking five wickets.

Australian captain George Bailey, however, told reporters his team were not over-reliant on Watson.

"Teams know if Shane or David bat for 10 or 15 overs, it's going to be very hard for them to chase down our score," he said.

"I guess in that regard it is crucial, (but) I don't think the rest of us are just making up the numbers. I certainly think there are some pretty good players behind them as well." (Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Toby Davis)