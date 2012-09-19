Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
Scoreboard from the India v Afghanistan Group A match in the Twenty20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday.
India won by 23 runs
India innings
G. Gambhir b Shapoor Zadran 10
V. Sehwag c Mohammad Shahzad b Shapoor Zadran 8
V. Kohli c Mohammad Nabi b Dawlat Zadran 50
Yuvraj Singh c Shapoor Zadran b Karim Sadiq 18
S.Raina b Mohammad Nabi 38
MS Dhoni not out 18
R Sharma not out 1
Extras (lb-2 w-14) 16
Total (for 5 wickets; 20 overs) 159
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-22 3-68 4-114 5-148
Bowling: Shapoor Zadran 4-0-33-2 (2w), Dawlat Zadran 4-0-25-1 (2w), Gulbodin Naib 2-0-15-0, Karim Sadiq 4-0-33-1, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-35-1 (5w), Samiullah Shenwari 2-0-16-0.
Afghanistan innings
Mohammad Shahzad c Yuvraj Singh b Balaji 18
Nawroz Mangal lbw b Yuvraj Singh 22
Karim Sadiq c Gambhir b Yuvraj Singh 26
Asghar Stanikzai c Dhoni b Yuvraj Singh 6
Mohammad Nabi c Sharma b Ashwin 31
Samiullah Shenwari c&b Ashwin 1
Shafiqullah lbw b Pathan 8
Gulbodin Naib c Raina b Balaji 5
Najibullah Zadran run out 5
Dawlat Zadran b Balaji 8
Shapoor Zadran not out 0
Extras (lb-2 w-3 nb-1) 6
Total (all out; 19.3 overs) 136
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-52 3-75 4-75 5-76 6-100 7-119 8-125 9-136 10-136
Bowling: Z Khan 3-0-32-0, I Pathan 4-0-29-1 (1nb), L Balaji 3.3-0-19-3 (1w), R Sharma 1-0-10-0, Yuvraj Singh 4-0-24-3, R Ashwin 4-0-20-2 (2w)
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.