Scoreboard in the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and England in Colombo on Sunday.
India innings
G.Gambhir c Kieswetter b Finn 45
I.Pathan b Finn 8
V.Kohli c Bairstow b Swann 40
R.Sharma not out 55
MS Dhoni c Hales b Dernbach 9
S.Raina not out 1
Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-8) 12
Total (for four wickets, 20 overs) 170
Did not bat: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, P.Chawlam A.Dinda, I.Balaji.
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-81 3-119 4-166.
Bowling: Finn 4-0-33-2 (3w), Dernbach 4-0-45-1 (3w), Broad 4-0-36-0, Bresnan 4-0-35-0, Swann 4-0-17-1.
England innings
C.Kieswetter c Kholi b Chawla 35
A.Hales b Pathan 0
L.Wright lbw b Pathan 6
E.Morgan b Harbhajan Singh 2
J.Bairstow b Chawla 1
J.Buttler b Harbhajan Singh 11
T.Bresnan c Gambhir b Harbhajan Singh 1
S.Broad c Gambhir b Dinda 3
G.Swann st Dhoni b Harbhajan Singh 0
S.Finn not out 8
J.Dernbach run out 12
Extras (w-1) 1
Total (all out, 14.4 overs) 80
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-18 3-39 4-42 5-51 6-54 7-60 8-60 9-60 10-80.
Bowling: Pathan 3-0-17-2 (1w), Balaji 1-0-10-0, Dinda 2-0-26-1, Harbhajan Singh 4-2-12-4, Chawla 4-1-13-2, Yuvraj Singh 0.4-0-2-0.
India won by 80 runs.
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)