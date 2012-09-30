Sept 30 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. India beat Pakistan by eight wickets Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez b Kohli 15 Imran Nazir lbw b Pathan 8 Shahid Afridi c Raina b Balaji 14 Nasir Jamshed c Dhoni b Yuvraj Singh 4 Kamran Akmal c Dhoni b Yuvraj Singh 5 Shoaib Malik c Sharma b Ashwin 28 Umar Akmal c Raina b Ashwin 21 Yasir Arafat run out 8 Umar Gul c Dhoni b Balaji 12 Saeed Ajmal c Dhoni b Balaji 1 Raza Hasan not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-10, nb-1) 12 Total (all out; 19.4 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-35 3-43 4-49 5-59 6-106 7-115 8-115 9-128 10-128 Bowling: Zaheer Khan 3-0-22-0 (3w), Pathan 3-0-30-1 (1w), Balaji 3.4-0-22-3, Ashwin 4-0-16-2 (1w), Yuvraj Singh 3-0-16-2, Kholi 3-0-21-1 (1nb) India innings G.Gambhir c & b Raza Hasan 0 V.Sehwag c Umar Gul b Shahid Afridi 29 V.Kohli not out 78 Yuvraj Singh not out 19 Extras (w-2, nb-1) 3 Total (two wickets, 17 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-75 Bowling: Raza Hasan 4-0-22-1 (1w), Umar Gul 3-0-30-0 (1nb, 1w), Saaed Ajmal 4-0-25-0, Shahid Afridi 4-0-34-1, Yasir Arafat 1-0-11-0, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-7-0 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)