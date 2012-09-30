Sept 30 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup
match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.
India beat Pakistan by eight wickets
Pakistan innings
Mohammad Hafeez b Kohli 15
Imran Nazir lbw b Pathan 8
Shahid Afridi c Raina b Balaji 14
Nasir Jamshed c Dhoni b Yuvraj Singh 4
Kamran Akmal c Dhoni b Yuvraj Singh 5
Shoaib Malik c Sharma b Ashwin 28
Umar Akmal c Raina b Ashwin 21
Yasir Arafat run out 8
Umar Gul c Dhoni b Balaji 12
Saeed Ajmal c Dhoni b Balaji 1
Raza Hasan not out 0
Extras (lb-1, w-10, nb-1) 12
Total (all out; 19.4 overs) 128
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-35 3-43 4-49 5-59 6-106 7-115 8-115
9-128 10-128
Bowling: Zaheer Khan 3-0-22-0 (3w), Pathan 3-0-30-1 (1w),
Balaji 3.4-0-22-3, Ashwin 4-0-16-2 (1w), Yuvraj Singh 3-0-16-2,
Kholi 3-0-21-1 (1nb)
India innings
G.Gambhir c & b Raza Hasan 0
V.Sehwag c Umar Gul b Shahid Afridi 29
V.Kohli not out 78
Yuvraj Singh not out 19
Extras (w-2, nb-1) 3
Total (two wickets, 17 overs) 129
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-75
Bowling: Raza Hasan 4-0-22-1 (1w), Umar Gul 3-0-30-0 (1nb,
1w), Saaed Ajmal 4-0-25-0, Shahid Afridi 4-0-34-1, Yasir Arafat
1-0-11-0, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-7-0
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)