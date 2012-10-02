Oct 2 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup
Super Eight Group Two match between India and South Africa in
Colombo on Tuesday
India beat South Africa by one run
India innings
G.Gambhir b M. Morkel 8
V.Sehwag b Peterson 17
V.Kohli c de Villiers b Kallis 2
R. Sharma lbw b Peterson 25
Yuvraj Singh b M. Morkel 21
S. Raina run out 45
MS Dhoni not out 23
Extras (lb-10, nb-1) 11
Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 152
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-30 3-36 4-68 5-112 6-152
Bowling: Steyn 4-1-26-0, M. Morkel 4-0-28-2 (1nb), Kallis
3-0-24-1, Peterson 4-0-25-2, Botha 3-0-30-0, du Plessis 1-0-3-0,
Duminy 1-0-6-0
South Africa innings
H. Amla c Sehwag b Khan 0
J. Kallis c Sharma b Pathan 6
AB de Villiers b Yuvraj Singh 13
F. du Plessis c Raina b Yuvraj Singh 65
JP Duminy c Gambhir b Balaji 16
F. Behardien c Raina b Khan 13
R. Peterson b Khan 10
A. Morkel b Balaji 10
J. Botha c Raina b Ashwin 8
D. Steyn not out 0
M. Morkel b Balaji 6
Extras (lb-3, nb-1) 4
Total (all out; 19.5 overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-16 3-46 4-95 5-107 6-127 7-127 8-138
9-145 10-151
Bowling: Zaheer Khan 4-0-22-3, Pathan 3-0-26-1, Yuvraj Singh
4-0-23-2, Rohit Sharma 1-0-13-0, Ashwin 4-0-27-1 (1nb), Balaji
3.5-0-37-3
