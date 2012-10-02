Oct 2 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eight Group Two match between India and South Africa in Colombo on Tuesday India beat South Africa by one run India innings G.Gambhir b M. Morkel 8 V.Sehwag b Peterson 17 V.Kohli c de Villiers b Kallis 2 R. Sharma lbw b Peterson 25 Yuvraj Singh b M. Morkel 21 S. Raina run out 45 MS Dhoni not out 23 Extras (lb-10, nb-1) 11 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-30 3-36 4-68 5-112 6-152 Bowling: Steyn 4-1-26-0, M. Morkel 4-0-28-2 (1nb), Kallis 3-0-24-1, Peterson 4-0-25-2, Botha 3-0-30-0, du Plessis 1-0-3-0, Duminy 1-0-6-0 South Africa innings H. Amla c Sehwag b Khan 0 J. Kallis c Sharma b Pathan 6 AB de Villiers b Yuvraj Singh 13 F. du Plessis c Raina b Yuvraj Singh 65 JP Duminy c Gambhir b Balaji 16 F. Behardien c Raina b Khan 13 R. Peterson b Khan 10 A. Morkel b Balaji 10 J. Botha c Raina b Ashwin 8 D. Steyn not out 0 M. Morkel b Balaji 6 Extras (lb-3, nb-1) 4 Total (all out; 19.5 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-16 3-46 4-95 5-107 6-127 7-127 8-138 9-145 10-151 Bowling: Zaheer Khan 4-0-22-3, Pathan 3-0-26-1, Yuvraj Singh 4-0-23-2, Rohit Sharma 1-0-13-0, Ashwin 4-0-27-1 (1nb), Balaji 3.5-0-37-3 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)