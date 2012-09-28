Sept 28 Scoreboard in the World Cup Twenty20
Super Eight match between India and Australia in Colombo on
Friday.
India innings
G.Gambhir run out 17
I.Pathan c White b Watson 31
V.Kohli c Christian b Cummins 15
Yuvraj Singh c Maxwell b Watson 8
R.Sharma b Starc 1
S.Raina c Maxwell b Watson 26
MS Dhoni c Bailey b Cummins 15
R.Ashwin not out 16
Harbhajan Singh not out 1
Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-6) 10
Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 140
Did not bat: P.Chawla, Zaheer Khan.
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-56 3-70 4-74 5-74 7-137.
Bowling: Maxwell 2-0-11-0, Starc 4-0-27-1, Cummins 4-0-16-2,
Watson 4-0-34-3, Christian 2-0-19-0, Hogg 4-0-29-0 (2w).
Australia innings
S.Watson v sub (MK Tiwary) b Yuvraj Singh 72
D.Warner not out 63
G.Maxwell not out 4
Extras (w-2) 2
Total (for one wicket, 14.5 overs) 141
Did not bat: M.Hussey, C.White, G.Bailey, M.Wade,
D.Christian, B.Hogg, P.Cummins, M.Starc.
Fall of wickets: 1-133
Bowling: Ashwin 3.5-0-32-0 (1w), Zaheer Khan 3-0-18-0 (1w),
Harbhajan Singh 2-0-20-0, Chawla 1-0-14-0, Pathan 1-0-19-0,
Kholi 1-0-10-0, Yuvraj Singh 2-0-16-1, Sharma 1-0-12-0.
Result: Australia won by nine wickets.
