Sept 28 Scoreboard in the World Cup Twenty20 Super Eight match between India and Australia in Colombo on Friday. India innings G.Gambhir run out 17 I.Pathan c White b Watson 31 V.Kohli c Christian b Cummins 15 Yuvraj Singh c Maxwell b Watson 8 R.Sharma b Starc 1 S.Raina c Maxwell b Watson 26 MS Dhoni c Bailey b Cummins 15 R.Ashwin not out 16 Harbhajan Singh not out 1 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-6) 10 Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 140 Did not bat: P.Chawla, Zaheer Khan. Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-56 3-70 4-74 5-74 7-137. Bowling: Maxwell 2-0-11-0, Starc 4-0-27-1, Cummins 4-0-16-2, Watson 4-0-34-3, Christian 2-0-19-0, Hogg 4-0-29-0 (2w). Australia innings S.Watson v sub (MK Tiwary) b Yuvraj Singh 72 D.Warner not out 63 G.Maxwell not out 4 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (for one wicket, 14.5 overs) 141 Did not bat: M.Hussey, C.White, G.Bailey, M.Wade, D.Christian, B.Hogg, P.Cummins, M.Starc. Fall of wickets: 1-133 Bowling: Ashwin 3.5-0-32-0 (1w), Zaheer Khan 3-0-18-0 (1w), Harbhajan Singh 2-0-20-0, Chawla 1-0-14-0, Pathan 1-0-19-0, Kholi 1-0-10-0, Yuvraj Singh 2-0-16-1, Sharma 1-0-12-0. Result: Australia won by nine wickets. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)