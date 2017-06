(Fixes typo in headline)

Sept 29 Sri Lanka beat West Indies by nine wickets in their World Twenty20 Super Eights match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Scores: West Indies 129-5 in 20 overs (Marlon Samuels 50, Dwayne Bravo 40) v Sri Lanka 130-1 in 15.2 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 65)