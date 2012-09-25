Bangladesh's Abul Hasan prepares to stop a ball during their Twenty20 World Cup group D match against Pakistan at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot against Bangladesh during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Imran Nazir blasted 72 off 36 balls to lead Pakistan into the World Twenty20 super eight stage after beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the final Group D match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Nazir slammed nine fours and three sixes in an opening stand of 124 off 81 balls with skipper Mohammad Hafeez (45) as Pakistan cruised past Bangaldesh's total of 175 for six with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan replied with 178 for two, Nasir Jamshed and Kamran Akmal seeing them home with an unbroken stand of 52 off 28 balls.

Jamshed finished unbeaten on 29 including two sixes and Akmal on 22s.

Bangladesh had to restrict Pakistan to a total below 140 to reach the last eight but in a high-scoring game played on a perfect batting track their bowling was not good enough to contain the Pakistanis.

Dropping Hafeez on nine in the second over proved a costly lapse for Bangladesh as he went on to share a match-winning stand with Nazir.

Bangladesh made a flying start as openers Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Ashraful raced to 34 off 21 balls before Sohail Tanvir bowled Ashraful.

Shakib Al Hasan, promoted to number three, kept the momentum going with some stunning shots that brought him 11 fours and two sixes in his 84 off 54 balls, the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in a Twenty20 international.

Pakistan spilled at least three chances which allowed Bangladesh to post a challenging total.

Pakistan's win meant that all four unbeaten teams in the group stages, Australia, India, Pakistan and South Africa, are in Group Two of the Super Eights competing for a semi-final berth in Colombo.

Group One is made up of teams who all lost a game - England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The Super Eights start on September 27.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)