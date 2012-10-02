COLOMBO Oct 2 Pakistan beat Australia by 32 runs in their Super Eight match on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of making it to the last four of the World Twenty20.

Despite the defeat, Australia advanced to join Sri Lanka and West Indies in semi-finals with a superior net run-rate after beating India and South Africa in their earlier Super Eight matches.

Put into bat, Nasir Jamshed compiled a fine 55 to take Pakistan to 149 for six wickets, despite a fine spell of fast bowling from left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who took three for 20 runs.

Saeed Ajmal took three wickets for 17 runs as the Pakistan slow bowlers spun a web around the Australian batsmen to restrict them to 117 for seven. Mike Hussey remained unbeaten on 54 for Australia.

India will take on South Africa, who are already out of the tournament, later on Tuesday to decide the last available spot in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)