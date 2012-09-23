PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 23 Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal bowled Pakistan to a 13-run victory over New Zealand in their first Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan rode on a 76-run second wicket partnership between skipper Mohammad Hafeez (43) and Nasir Jamshed (56) to post 177 for six wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand struggled to accelerate against the Pakistani slow bowlers and eventually managed 164 for nine with Rob Nicol top-scoring with 33 while Brendon McCullum contributed 32.

Ajmal finished with four wickets for 30 runs. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)