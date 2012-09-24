PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 24 Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is helping Bangladesh's batsmen prepare for their Twenty20 World Cup encounter with the Pakistan spinners in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said on Monday Saqlian had been working as a consultant before the team come up against Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez.

"We can't play all their bowlers normally, but attack some. We have players for that and we are planning in that way. If we can execute these plans, hopefully we'll do well," Rahim told reporters.

Bangladesh need to win by a large margin if they are to advance to the super eight stage.

"Everything will depend on how the start goes for us. We can't just win, we have to keep an eye on the run rate. We know this and we will plan and choose our best 11 accordingly," Rahim said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Mehaffey)