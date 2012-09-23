CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 23 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their first Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Brief score: Pakistan 177-6 in 20 overs (Nasir Jamshed 56, Mohammad Hafeez 43; T. Southee 2-31, J. Oram 2-44) v New Zealand 164-9 in 20 overs (R. Nicol 33, B. McCullum 32; Saeed Ajmal 4-30). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.