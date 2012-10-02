Oct 2 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super Eight Group Two match between Pakistan and Australia in Colombo on Tuesday. Australia won the toss Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Starc 4 Imran Nazir c Bailey b Watson 14 Nasir Jamshed c Warner b Doherty 55 Kamran Akmal c White b Starc 32 Umar Akmal not out 9 Abdul Razzaq c Watson b Cummins 22 Shahid Afridi b Starc 4 Shoaib Malik not out 4 Extras (lb-2, w-3) 5 Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 149 Did not bat: Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Raza Hasan Fall: 1-5 2-29 3-108 4-108 5-136 6-144 Bowling: Doherty 4-0-27-1 (1w), Starc 4-0-20-3, Watson 4-0-23-1 (1w), Cummins 4-0-42-1 (1w), Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Hogg 3-0-29-0 Australia S. Watson lbw b Hasan 8 D. Warner lbw b Hafeez 8 M. Hussey not out 54 G. Bailey lbw b Ajmal 15 C. White c Nazir b Hafeez 12 G. Maxwell c Hafeez b Raza 4 M. Wade b Ajmal 13 P. Cummins lbw b Ajmal 0 M. Starc not out 1 Extras (b-1, w-1) 2 Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 117 Did not bat: B. Hogg, X. Doherty Fall: 1-15 2-19 3-44 4-58 5-65 6-110 7-110 Bowling: Hafeez 4-0-22-2, Hasan 4-0-14-2, Ajmal 4-0-17-3, Afridi 4-0-33-0, Malik 2-0-19-0, Gul 2-0-11-0 Pakistan won by 32 runs. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by xx)