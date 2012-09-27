COLOMBO, Sept 27 South Africa will study video analysis to prepare their batsmen to face Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal, captain A.B. De Villiers said on Thursday, a day before the teams meet in the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights.

"He is still a world-class bowler. I don't think a lot of the guys are reading him. We will watch the video analysis," De Villiers told reporters.

"That's a different story when you are out there you have got to watch the ball closely and I think even world-class players can't read him.

"We have a good all-round team and we'll just come out tomorrow and focus on our strengths."

De Villiers believes the pitch will take turn.

"Two spinners looks like the way forward. But we obviously can decide tomorrow, there are still a lot of things to think about."

Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez expects South Africa to focus on their experienced fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

"I think South Africa will rely on their pace attack and we know that it's all about the strategy of the teams. We really rely on our spinners because we have something very special in our side like Saeed Ajmal with his doosra," Hafeez said. (Writing by Shihar Aneez, editing by Ed Osmond)