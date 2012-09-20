Sept 20 South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in their Twenty20 World Cup Group C match at Hambantota on Thursday.

Scores: Zimbabwe 93-8 in 20 overs (C. Ervine 37; J. Kallis 4-15) v South Africa 94 for no loss in 12.4 overs (R. Levy 50 not out, H. Amla 32 not out). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Toby Davis)