Al Shabaab claims bomb attack on Somali police station
MOGADISHU A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
Sept 20 South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in their Twenty20 World Cup Group C match at Hambantota on Thursday.
Scores: Zimbabwe 93-8 in 20 overs (C. Ervine 37; J. Kallis 4-15) v South Africa 94 for no loss in 12.4 overs (R. Levy 50 not out, H. Amla 32 not out). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Toby Davis)
MOGADISHU A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
TRIPOLI Seven African migrants died, apparently from suffocation, after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast, officials said.