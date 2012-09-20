Sept 20 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Hambantota on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and opted to field. Zimbabwe innings H. Masakadza c Levi b A. Morkel 6 V. Sibanda b M. Morkel 0 B. Taylor c De Villiers b M. Morkel 4 C. Ervine c De Villiers b Kallis 37 S. Matsikenyeri c Peterson b Kallis 11 E. Chigumbura lbw b Kallis 0 G. Cremer c De Villiers b Kallis 6 P. Utseya c De Villiers b Steyn 5 R. Price not out 7 K. Jarvis not out 9 Extras (lb-3, w-5) 8 Total (eight wickets; 20 overs) 93 Did not bat: B. Vitori Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-6 3-16 4-51 5-51 6-60 7-75 8-77 Bowling: Steyn 4-0-9-1, M. Morkel 4-0-16-2 (2w), A. Morkel 4-0-26-1 (3w), Botha 3-0-16-0, Peterson 1-0-8-0, Kallis 4-1-15-4 South Africa innings R. Levi not out 50 H. Amla not out 32 Extras (b-3, lb-5, w-4) 12 Total (no loss; 12.4 overs) 94 Did not bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, F. Behardien, A. Morkel, R. Peterson, J. Botha, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Jarvis 3-0-20-0 (2w), Vitori 2-0-21-0 (1w), Price 3-0-19-0 (1w), Utseya 2-0-13-0, Cremer 2-0-10-0, Matsikenyeri 0.4-0-3-0 South Africa won by 10 wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)