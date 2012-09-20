Al Shabaab claims bomb attack on Somali police station
MOGADISHU A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
Sept 20 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Hambantota on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and opted to field. Zimbabwe innings H. Masakadza c Levi b A. Morkel 6 V. Sibanda b M. Morkel 0 B. Taylor c De Villiers b M. Morkel 4 C. Ervine c De Villiers b Kallis 37 S. Matsikenyeri c Peterson b Kallis 11 E. Chigumbura lbw b Kallis 0 G. Cremer c De Villiers b Kallis 6 P. Utseya c De Villiers b Steyn 5 R. Price not out 7 K. Jarvis not out 9 Extras (lb-3, w-5) 8 Total (eight wickets; 20 overs) 93 Did not bat: B. Vitori Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-6 3-16 4-51 5-51 6-60 7-75 8-77 Bowling: Steyn 4-0-9-1, M. Morkel 4-0-16-2 (2w), A. Morkel 4-0-26-1 (3w), Botha 3-0-16-0, Peterson 1-0-8-0, Kallis 4-1-15-4 South Africa innings R. Levi not out 50 H. Amla not out 32 Extras (b-3, lb-5, w-4) 12 Total (no loss; 12.4 overs) 94 Did not bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, F. Behardien, A. Morkel, R. Peterson, J. Botha, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Jarvis 3-0-20-0 (2w), Vitori 2-0-21-0 (1w), Price 3-0-19-0 (1w), Utseya 2-0-13-0, Cremer 2-0-10-0, Matsikenyeri 0.4-0-3-0 South Africa won by 10 wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)
MOGADISHU A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
TRIPOLI Seven African migrants died, apparently from suffocation, after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast, officials said.