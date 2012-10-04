(Updates with result)

COLOMBO Oct 4 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 16 runs in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts posted 139 for four wickets and then returned to restrict Pakistan to 123 for seven to book a place in Sunday's final where they will meet either Australia or West Indies.

For Sri Lanka, Rangana Herath (3-25), Ajantha Mendis (2-27) and Angelo Mathews (2-27) shone with the ball to defend a modest total.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could not make the most of a strong start provided by skipper Mahela Jayawardene (42) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (35) but still posted a competitive score on a turning track. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)