Cricket-Australia should target Bangladesh bowling, says Maxwell
LONDON, June 4 Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has pinpointed Bangladesh's bowling attack as the weak link ahead of their Champions Trophy match on Monday.
COLOMBO Oct 4 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 16 runs in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.
The hosts posted 139 for four wickets and then returned to restrict Pakistan to 123 for seven to book a place in Sunday's final where they will meet either Australia or West Indies.
For Sri Lanka, Rangana Herath (3-25), Ajantha Mendis (2-27) and Angelo Mathews (2-27) shone with the ball to defend a modest total.
Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could not make the most of a strong start provided by skipper Mahela Jayawardene (42) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (35) but still posted a competitive score on a turning track. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, June 3 Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended for two matches due to his team's slow over rate in Saturday's Champions Trophy game against South Africa, the International Cricket Council said.