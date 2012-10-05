(Updates with result)

COLOMBO Oct 5 West Indies beat Australia by 74 runs in the second semi-final on Friday to book a place in Sunday's final against hosts Sri Lanka.

Chris Gayle (75 not out) and Kieron Pollard (38) toyed with Australia's bowling as West Indies posted a mammoth 205 for four before returning to bowl out Australia for 131 in 16.4 overs.

Australia captain George Bailey top-scored for his team with a 29-ball 63.

Gayle blasted six sixes and five boundaries in his 41-ball knock and Pollard (38 off 15 balls) hit three successive sixes in the final over of the innings to take West Indies past the 200-run mark.

Dwayne Bravo (37) also feasted on Australia's bowling attack, hitting three sixes in his 31-ball knock, while Marlon Samuels chipped in with 26 runs. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)