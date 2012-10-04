Cricket-Australia should target Bangladesh bowling, says Maxwell
LONDON, June 4 Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has pinpointed Bangladesh's bowling attack as the weak link ahead of their Champions Trophy match on Monday.
Oct 4 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 16 runs in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 in Colombo on Thursday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 139-4 in 20 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 42, Tillakaratne Dilshan 35) v Pakistan 123-7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 42; Rangana Herath 3-25, Angelo Mathews 2-27, Ajantha Mendis 2-27). (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, June 3 Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended for two matches due to his team's slow over rate in Saturday's Champions Trophy game against South Africa, the International Cricket Council said.