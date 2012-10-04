Oct 4 Scoreboard from the first semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the World Twenty20 in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Hasan b Afridi 42 T. Dilshan lbw b Gul 35 K. Sangakkara c Malik b Hafeez 18 J. Mendis st K. Akmal b Ajmal 15 T. Perera not out 11 A. Mathews not out 10 Extras (b-3, w-4, nb-1) 8 Total (four wickets; 20 overs) 139

Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath, A. Mendis

Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-84 3-117 4-118

Bowling: Tanvir 3-0-11-0 (1w), Hasan 4-0-26-0, Ajmal 4-0-33-1 (1w), Afridi 4-0-28-1, Hafeez 2-0-12-1 (1w), Gul 3-0-26-1 (1nb, 1w)

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez st Sangakkara b Herath 42 Imran Nazir b Mendis 20 Nasir Jamshed lbw b Mathews 4 Kamran Akmal c Jayawardene b Mathews 1 Shoaib Malik b Herath 6 Umar Akmal not out 29 Shahid Afridi b Herath 0 Sohail Tanvir st Sangakkara b Mendis 8 Umar Gul not out 2 Extras (lb-2, w-9) 11 Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 123

Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Raza Hasan

Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-55 3-57 4-64 5-91 6-91 7-113

Bowling: Mathews 4-0-27-2, Kulasekara 3-0-15-0 (2w), Malinga 4-0-19-0 (3w), Mendis 4-0-27-2, Perera 1-0-8-0, Herath 4-0-25-3

Sri Lanka won by 16 runs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)