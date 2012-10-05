Oct 5 Scoreboard from the second semi-final between Australia and West Indies in the World Twenty20 in Colombo on Friday. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat. West Indies innings J. Charles c Wade b Starc 10 C. Gayle not out 75 M. Samuels b Cummins 26 D. Bravo c Bailey b Cummins 37 K. Pollard c Warner b Doherty 38 Extras (b-6, lb-5, w-8) 19 Total (four wickets; 20 overs) 205 Did not bat: A. Russell, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, R. Rampaul, S. Narine, S. Badree Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-57 3-140 4-205 Bowling: Starc 4-0-32-1 (3w), Watson 4-0-35-0, Cummins 4-0-36-2 (1w), Doherty 3-0-48-1, Hogg 3-0-21-0, D. Hussey 2-0-22-0 Australia innings D. Warner b Badree 1 S. Watson b Badree 7 M. Hussey c & b Samuels 18 C. White c Ramdin b Rampaul 5 G. Bailey c Russell b Pollard 63 D. Hussey c & b Rampaul 0 M. Wade c Badree b Narine 1 P. Cummins c Charles b Pollard 13 M. Starc b Rampaul 2 B. Hogg st Ramdin b Narine 7 X. Doherty not out 9 Extras (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total (all out; 16.4 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-22 3-29 4-42 5-42 6-43 7-111 8-111 9-121 Bowling: Badree 4-0-27-2, Samuels 3-0-26-1 (1w), Rampaul 3.4-0-16-3 (1w), Narine 3-0-17-2, Russell 1-0-25-0, Sammy 1-0-11-0, Pollard 1-0-6-2 West Indies won by 74 runs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)