Cricket-Australian McDermott applies for India coach job - report
NEW DELHI, June 4 Former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott has applied for the post of India head coach, which will become vacant after the ongoing Champions Trophy campaign.
COLOMBO Oct 4 Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 on Thursday.
The hosts brought in experienced spinner Rangana Herath for Akila Dananjaya, while 2009 champions Pakistan replaced Abdul Razzaq with Sohail Tanvir.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Rangana Herath and Ajantha Mendis.
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Imran Nazir, Nasir Jamshed, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal and Raza Hasan. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, June 4 Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has pinpointed Bangladesh's bowling attack as the weak link ahead of their Champions Trophy match on Monday.