COLOMBO Oct 4 Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 on Thursday.

The hosts brought in experienced spinner Rangana Herath for Akila Dananjaya, while 2009 champions Pakistan replaced Abdul Razzaq with Sohail Tanvir.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Rangana Herath and Ajantha Mendis.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Imran Nazir, Nasir Jamshed, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal and Raza Hasan. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)