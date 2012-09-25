KANDY Sri Lanka hope spinner Ajantha Mendis can be fit for the opening World Twenty20 Super Eight match with New Zealand on Thursday after he returned to the nets following a side strain.
He suffered the injury during the hosts' opening win against Zimbabwe last week and was left out of the rain-curtailed group defeat against South Africa on Saturday.
"We took an MRI scan on his left side and it showed a slight tear," Sri Lanka manager Charith Senanayake told reporters.
"Mendis bowled a few overs at the nets today, but we will monitor him carefully and take a call whether he is fit enough to play against New Zealand."
Mendis returned Twenty20 record figures of six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe before going off the field.