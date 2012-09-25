KANDY, Sept 25 Sri Lanka hope spinner Ajantha Mendis can be fit for the opening World Twenty20 Super Eight match with New Zealand on Thursday after he returned to the nets following a side strain.

He suffered the injury during the hosts' opening win against Zimbabwe last week and was left out of the rain-curtailed group defeat against South Africa on Saturday.

"We took an MRI scan on his left side and it showed a slight tear," Sri Lanka manager Charith Senanayake told reporters.

"Mendis bowled a few overs at the nets today, but we will monitor him carefully and take a call whether he is fit enough to play against New Zealand."

Mendis returned Twenty20 record figures of six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe before going off the field.