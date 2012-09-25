The Twenty20 World Cup super eight groups and fixtures after Pakistan became the last team to reach the stage by beating Bangladesh on Tuesday.
GROUP ONE
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
England
West Indies
All matches in Pallekele, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka v New Zealand September 27
England v West Indies September 27
England v New Zealand September 29
Sri Lanka v West Indies September 29
New Zealand v West Indies October 1
Sri Lanka v England October 1
GROUP TWO
India
Australia
South Africa
Pakistan
All matches in Colombo
Pakistan v South Africa September 28
Australia v India September 28
Australia v South Africa September 30
India v Pakistan September 30
Australia v Pakistan October 2
India v South Africa October 2
The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.
