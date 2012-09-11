COLOMBO, Sept 11 West Indies are banking on
off-spinner Sunil Narine playing an important role in the World
Twenty20 on the dusty pitches of Sri Lanka this month.
West Indies last got their hands on ICC silverware when they
won the Champions Trophy in 2004.
"We have the best spinner right now in T20 cricket in our
side and he's been doing really well for us," West Indies
captain Darren Sammy told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the
Sept.18-Oct 7 tournament.
"The pitches in Sri Lanka will help him and I see him
playing a very big role. He is very experienced in T20 cricket
and he did quite well in the IPL."
Apart from Narine, Sammy named Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard
and Darren Bravo as key players. Opener Gayle is in the squad
after solving his differences with the board.
"Playing spin we have a batsman who's scored most runs back
to back in IPL (Gayle), there is Pollard and Darren Bravo, all
these guys have been doing well," Sammy said.
"It's a good thing for us to have Gayle back in the team and
the experience he brings at the top of the innings. So far since
he's been back he's contributed in many ways at the top of the
order for us."
The Windies look genuine candidates To win the World
Twenty20 title, held by England.
"I don't see our side as favourites, it's a question I have
been asked ever since the side was named," Sammy added.
"We all know that we could have the best side on paper but
we got to put all our resources together and play together and
win, that's what we are going to bring out in Sri Lanka."
