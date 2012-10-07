UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia 'comfortable' with London security
* India v Pakistan match get underway amid heightened security
Oct 7 Defending champions Australia beat England by four runs in the final to win the Women's World Twenty20 in Colombo on Sunday.
Scores: Australia 142-4 in 20 overs (Jess Cameron 45; Holly Colvin 2-21) v England 138-9 in 20 overs (Jess Jonassen 3-25, Lisa Sthalekar 2-16, Julie Hunter 2-36) (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, June 4 Paceman Steve Finn has been added to England's Champions Trophy squad after Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain, the English cricket board and organisers said on Sunday.