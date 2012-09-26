GALLE, Sri Lanka Trisha Chetty spent a productive day on either side of the stumps as South Africa kicked off their women's Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable six-wicket victory over hosts Sri Lanka in a Group B match on Wednesday.

South Africa captain Mignon du Preez put Sri Lanka in after winning the toss and had every reason to feel vindicated as the home side slumped to 34 for six wickets inside 12 overs.

Pace bowler Susan Benade (2-7) and leg-spinner Dane van Neikerk (2-9) wrecked the Sri Lankan top order before South Africa's sharp fielding was rewarded with five runs outs as Sri Lanka were dismissed for just 79 runs in 20 overs.

Only two Sri Lankans - Dilani Manodara (24) and Chamani Seneviratna (14) - reached double figures in the match played at the Galle International Stadium.

Wicket-keeper Chetty was involved in six of the dismissals, including four runs outs, one catch and a stumping.

She returned to hit a 40-ball 33 as South Africa chased down the target in 17.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

South Africa play New Zealand in their next pool match on Friday at Galle while Sri Lanka play West Indies in the double-header on the same day.

Group A is made up of Australia, England, India and Pakistan in the eight-team tournament being played in conjunction with the men's World Twenty20 tournament, also in Sri Lanka.

