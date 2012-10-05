COLOMBO Oct 5 Julie Hunter took five wickets for 22 runs as defending champions Australia breezed into Women's World Twenty20 final with an emphatic 28-run victory over West Indies in the second semi-final on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Australia posted a modest 115 for seven wickets before returning to dismiss West Indies for 87 in 19.2 overs and book a place in Sunday's final against 2009 champions England.

Ellyse Perry (2-19) dismissed Stafanie Taylor (three) and Deandra Dottin (six) to put West Indies under tremendous pressure and Australia never relaxed their grip over the contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

While pace bowler Hunter claimed half the West Indies batting order, pace bowler Perry and off-spinner Erin Osborne (2-20) shared four wickets between them.

For West Indies, only two players - Juliano Nero (31) and Shanel Daley (25) - managed double figures as Australia backed their clinical bowling with sharp fielding to make amends for their less impressive batting earlier in the day.

Australia lost opener Alysa Healy for a second ball duck after West Indies started with spin from both ends.

Lisa Sthalekar made 23 and Alex Blackwell 21 but Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals to settle for a competitive score.

West Indies used seven bowlers to contain their opponents but Australia's superior bowling attack made all the difference in the match. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)